Eight new faces called for Harimau Malaya centralised training

National football coach Tan Cheng Hoe has called up eight new players for centralised training starting tomorrow. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 ― Eight new faces are among 26 players shortlisted by national football squad coach Tan Cheng Hoe for centralised training starting tomorrow as early preparation for the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Football Championship next month.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) in a statement announced the new faces comprised six Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) players ― Farizal Marlias, Aidil Zafuan Abd Radzak, Azrif Nasrulhaq Badrul Hisham, Safawi Rasid, Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad and Ahmad Hazwan Bakri apart from Perak’s Nazirul Naim Che Hashim (Perak) and Nor Azam Abdul Azih of Pahang.

The statement also said Cheng Hoe retained the 18 players in the Malaysia-Kyrgyzstan match in Melaka last Tuesday in which the national squad lost 0-1.

In this regard, Cheng Hoe was forced to drop two players, Pahang captain Mathew Davies who sustain a knee injury as well as JDT II player Muhammad Fazly Mazlan over a personal matter.

The statement also said the Harimau Malaya squad will be undergoing training at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) in Nilai, Negri Sembilan and the artificial pitch at Institut Semarak Felda in Bangi.

Cheng Hoe is expected to announce the final list of 23 players for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 after the class A friendly match against Maldives at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on November 3.

List of 26 trainees:

Goalkeeper: Farizal Marlias (JDT), Hafizul Hakim Khairul Nizam Jothy (Perak), Khairul Fahmi Che Mat (Melaka United)

Defenders: Aidil Zafuan Abd Radzak, Adam Nor Azlin, Azrif Nasrulhaq Badrul Hisham (JDT), Shahrul Saad, Amirul Azhan Aznan, Nazirul Naim Che Hashim (Perak), Mohd Syazwan Andik Mohd Ishak, Muhammad Irfan Zakaria (Kuala Lumpur)

Midfielders: Azzizan Nordin (Sabah), Nor Azam Abdul Azih (Pahang), Muhammad Akram Mahinan (Kedah), D. Kenny Pallraj (Perak), Mohamed Syamer Kutty Abba (JDT)

Wingers: Muhammad Syahmi Safari (Selangor), Mohamadou Sumareh (Pahang), Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid, Syazwan Zainon (Kedah), Muhammad Safawi Rasid (JDT)

Strikers:Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi (Nakhon Ratchasima), Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (Pahang), Zaquan Adha Abd Radzak (Kuala Lumpur), Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad, Ahmad Hazwan Bakri (JDT). ― Bernama