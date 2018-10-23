Manic Street Preachers announce 20th anniversary album reissue

Manic Street Preachers are releasing an anniversary collector's edition of their 1998 studio album. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 — Manic Street Preachers have revealed they'll be re-issuing This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours 20 years after its release and heading out on a UK and Ireland tour in the spring.

The Welsh rock band, which formed in 1986, released This is My Truth Tell Me Yours in 1998. Their fifth studio album, it achieved success with critics and with listeners, debuting at number one on the UK album chart.

The group released their most recent LP, Resistance is Futile, earlier this year, and they're following it up with the 20th-anniversary re-issue of the earlier LP, treating fans to a Collector's Edition in the form of a limited-edition 3CD bookset or double LP.

The 3CD bookset will include the original album, remastered, along with a disc of demos and live rehearsal recordings and another disc of all of the album's remixes and b-sides. The double LP will consist of the remastered album and a digital download code, as well as a limited edition poster.

They've also announced plans for a run of intimate tour dates coming up next spring, starting May 12 in Dublin and wrapping up in Leicester on May 31, with the hopes of adding a one-off show in Wales over the next few months.

Pre-order the This is My Truth Tell Me Yours re-issue at the Manic Street Preachers store and find tour details at www.manicstreetpreachers.com/tour. — AFP-Relaxnews