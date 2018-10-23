'Jungle Cruise' release pushed back to 2020

Dwayne Johnson co-stars with Emily Blunt in Disney adventure movie 'Jungle Cruise'. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 — The latest movie project based on a Disney theme park attraction has been put back to 2020, with the adventure film's leading man Dwayne Johnson making the announcement.

Pirates of the Caribbean might have started the trend but Jungle Cruise is the latest to join the club — though moviegoers will have to wait nine months longer than previously expected.

Until now dated for an October 2019 release, Jungle Cruise will now be arriving July 24, 2020, according to an update posted by co-star Dwayne Johnson. — AFP-Relaxnews