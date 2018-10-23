Selangor Domestic Trade Ministry busts diesel-theft syndicate

Authorities busted a diesel-theft syndicate and seized 6,000 litres of diesel at a petrol station in Puchong. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 23 ― The Selangor Enforcement Division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) busted a diesel-theft syndicate and seized 6,000 litres of diesel at a petrol station in Puchong near here, on Saturday.

Its enforcement chief, Azman Adam, said their enforcement team stopped the fuel tanker used by the syndicate at the petrol station at about 12.45am.

“During the operation, a man was seen filling diesel into a modified fuel tanker with an extra tank that could load up to 5,000 litres of diesel.

“The lorry engine was intentionally switched on to enable the diesel from the original tank of the tanker to be pumped into the extra tank,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

He said two men ― the lorry driver and his 30-year-old co-driver ― were detained for further investigation.

Azman said that initial investigations found that the syndicate bought the diesel at a subsidised price of RM2.18 per litre against the selling price for industry at RM2.40 per litre.

He said the syndicate would be able to rake handsome profit by selling the diesel directly to the industries.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 21 of the Supply Act 1961 for storing controlled items with the intention of committing an offence as well as Section 20 (1) of the same act, for storing controlled items in unlicensed areas. ― Bernama