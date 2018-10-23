Ozzfest announces New Year’s Eve celebration

Ozzy Osbourne (right) will headline a special Ozzfest celebration to ring in 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 — Ozzy Osbourne and the rest of the Ozzfest team have announced a one-off concert event in Los Angeles to ring in the New Year.

Ozzy himself will headline the one-night-only event, which marks the first time since Ozzfest’s 1996 premiere that such a New Year’s celebration has taken place.

Osbourne will be joined on stage by Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Jonathan Davis of Korn, all Ozzfest alumni, while the event will feature the Ozzfest debut of Body Count featuring Ice-T.

Those performers will all feature on December 31 at The Forum in Los Angeles, with Osbourne taking to the stage last to count down to the new year.

“I thought ‘we didn’t do Ozzfest in 2018, so let’s do a New Year’s Eve Ozzfest,’” said Ozzy Osbourne of the plans for the event.



Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 26 at 10am Pacific time via Ticketmaster. — AFP-Relaxnews