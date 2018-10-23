Cameron Highlands district office says constantly monitors illegal land exploitation activities

Rescuers searching for victims of the landslide at Kuala Terla, Cameron Highlands October 14, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Facebook

KUANTAN, Oct 23 ― The Land and District Office in Cameron Highlands regularly monitors sites in the area where there have been illegal land exploitation activities.

Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Safian Ismail said 80 per cent of such sites were cleared after the Op Gading exercise in Cameron Highlands.

“I was told by Cameron Highlands District Office that only 20 per cent of such sites exist as the areas are being constantly monitored,” he told a press conference after chairing the State Disaster Management Meeting at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here yesterday.

Muhammad Safian added that he was also informed that the deaths of three foreign workers in a landslide in Cameron Highlands recently had nothing to do with illegal land exploitation activities as the landslide occurred due to continuous heavy rain.

Commenting on the state’s flood preparation, Muhammad Safian said 664 relief centres had been identified despite the fact that this year’s floods was not expected to be as bad compared to that of last year.

He said a total of 99 high-risk slopes had been identified, with 147 roads were expected to be cut off involving 86 federal roads, 54 state roads and seven village roads. ― Bernama