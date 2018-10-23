Perak records 24 cases of drowning in first nine months of 2018

Sayani said that most of the deaths occurred due to negligence. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

IPOH, Oct 23 — A total of 24 drowning deaths were recorded in Perak for the first nine months of this year, deputy director of the state Fire and Rescue Department, Sayani Saidon, said today.

She said the deaths comprised adult males (17), a senior citizen, teenage males (three) and boys (three), adding that the incidents occurred in rivers, mines, waterfalls and ponds.

“In 2017, a total of 23 deaths were recorded during the same period involving only adult males. Most of the drowning deaths occurred when the victims had either gone fishing in rivers or mining pools,” she said after attending the department’s monthly gathering here, today.

Sayani said that most of the cases were due to negligence. It seemed that many people did not pay heed to their own safety although they were aware of the many drowning cases in the areas.

“People need to monitor the areas on whether it is safe to carry out activities and look out for safety signs on-site.

“Parents also need to monitor their children’s movements and advise them to be careful and to keep away from dangerous areas to prevent drownings and to ensure that their children are under the supervision of adults,” she added. — Bernama