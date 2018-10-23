Housing Ministry probing Bukit Kukus construction site after landslide

Fire and Rescue and Civil Defence personnel are seen at the construction site between Bukit Kukus and Bukit Paya Terubong where the landslide occurred in Paya Terubong October 19, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 —The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) will study whether there were violations of the standard operating procedures (SOP) on works carried out at the construction site of the paired road at Jalan Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong, resulting in the recent landslide.

Its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the ministry was evaluating the matter and the report was expected to be ready next week.

“I will receive the report next week. This investigation will focus on compliance with the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Amendment) Act 2018 (Act 133),” she said when met by reporters at the Parliament lobby here today.

The Dewan Rakyat had approved the amendments to the Act, last week.

The Act, among others, states that every development in areas involving a slope of over 25 degrees and a total altitude height of over 10 metres, is required to provide verified geotechnical reports that are certified by inspectors registered with the Board of Engineers Malaysia to ensure safe building structure.

As at 6pm today, nine bodies were found. They were that of three Indonesians and five Bangladeshi men, a Myanmarese woman, while another missing Bangladeshi man was believed to be buried in the debris.

The incident that buried containers and the workers’ kongsi at the construction site, also resulted in four people being injured – a Bangladeshi man, two Indonesian women, one of whom was four months pregnant, and a Cambodian woman. — Bernama