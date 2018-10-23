'Wonder Woman 1984' pushed to 2020 release

'Wonder Woman' was the highest-grossing film of summer 2017 with US$412.5 million at the US box office, and US$821.8 million worldwide. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 ― The Patty Jenkins-directed sequel to 2017's big hit Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot, will no longer land November 1, 2019, but seven months later on June 5, 2020.

Star Gal Gadot took to Twitter to announce the change, adding, “Be there or be square!!!”.

In a statement, domestic distribution head Jeff Goldstein said, “We had tremendous success releasing the first Wonder Woman film during the summer so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did. This move lands the film exactly where it belongs.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will be the eighth instalment in the DC Universe, and the fourth movie centered on Wonder Woman.

Gadot stars as the titular superhero, with Chris Pine returning as Steve Trevor. Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen will reprise their roles, while Kristen Wiig joins the cast as supervillain Cheetah. Pedro Pascal also stars. ― AFP-Relaxnews