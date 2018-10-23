Aubameyang double inspires Arsenal comeback against Leicester

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their third goal against Leicester. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 23 — Super-sub Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged two goals in three minutes to extend Arsenal's winning run with a 3-1 comeback victory over Leicester City at the Emirates yesterday.

Leicester started stronger and Ben Chilwell forced the first goal of the game when his cross deflected off Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin and in past goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the 31st minute.

But Arsenal grew into the game and captain Mesut Ozil equalised after he stroked in a left footed shot off the post to finish off a flowing move.

Substitute Aubameyang then stole to show after he came on as a substitute in the 61st minute to ensure Arsenal stretched their winning streak in all competitions to 10 games.

He was there to tap in to an empty net from another low Bellerin cross in the 63rd minute, and again finished a smooth team move orchestrated by Ozil in the 66th minute.

Arsenal's next league game is away at Crystal Palace on Sunday, after they play Sporting in Lisbon on Thursday in the Europa League. Leicester City host West Ham on Saturday. — Reuters