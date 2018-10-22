Nine bodies found in Penang landslide after four-day search and rescue

The Fire and Rescue Department along with Civil Defence retrieve the ninth victim buried in the landslide in Jalan Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong October 22, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 22 — Nine bodies were found, four injured and another still missing four days after a landslide took place at the Jalan Bukit Kukus paired road project site in Paya Terubong here.

Until 10pm tonight, the rescue team was still looking for another victim who was reported missing and was feared buried in the incident at 1.56pm on Friday.

“We will continue the search operation until the tenth body is found. So far the weather is good and the lighting is adequate, “State Fire and Rescue Department director Saadon Moktar said.

He said the search for the victim, known as Md Rahaz, 25, from Bangladesh, would be concentrated in the third sector, namely, the site where the body of the ninth victim, Mohamad Uzzal, 33, was found under a crushed container.

The incident at the Bukit Kukus paired road project site had so far killed nine people, namely, three Indonesian men, five Bangladeshi men and a Burmese woman, while another Bangladeshi man was reported missing.

Four people, a man and three women, were injured, namely, Shamim, 24, from Bangladesh, currently being treated at the Penang Hospital Intensive Care Unit and reportedly critical; two Indonesian women Wa Iri, 36, who was four month pregnant, and Laduma, 46; as well as a Cambodian citizen, Norazizah, 24.

Wa Iri was the wife of Bahtiar while Norazizah was the wife of Subaeri. Both men died in the incident.

The fourth day of the operation which began at 8am today found two bodies of Indonesian victim, Subaeri, 34, which was found at 12.10pm and Mohamad Uzzal, of Bangladesh, found at 5pm today.

Yesterday, the bodies of three Bangladeshi men were found, namely, Mohamad Abd Jalil, 31; Mithu Hossain, 30; and Mustak Hossain, 25; while the other two bodies were found on Saturday, Bahtiar, 36, (Indonesian man) and Myanmar woman Khin Aye Khaing, 33.

Two bodies were found on the first day of the incident, namely, Bangladeshi, Attrul, 35, and Samsul Asman, 19, from Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Norazizah when met at the Department of Forensic Medicine, Penang Hospital said she was grateful that her husband’s body was found in a perfect condition.

“I am thankful, my husband’s body is in good condition, even though it was just found today, four days after the incident,” she said after identifying her husband’s body.

Nor Azizah, 24, personally saw her husband being buried by the landslide in the incident. She was also slightly injured after being buried waist-deep in the incident before being rescued. — Bernama