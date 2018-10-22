Terengganu FA to sell 30,000 tickets for M’sia Cup final

KUALA NERUS, Oct 22 — A total of 30,000 tickets for the 2018 Malaysia Cup final this between Terengganu FC (TFC) and Perak at the Shah Alam Stadium this Saturday will begin being sold to The Turtle squad fans on Thursday.

Terengganu Football Association deputy chairman Hishamuddin Abdul Karim said the tickets will be sold from 10am to 2pm at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.

He said the tickets which cost RM50 per adult and RM5 for children under 12 would only be sold at the stadium’s counters.

“If the tickets are not sold out within first day, sales will resume the next day, namely Friday beginning 9am at the same stadium counter,” he said.

He said this to reporters after attending a briefing and a courtesy call by the top management of the Kelantan Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) Committee to the Terengganu State Sports Council here, today. — Bernama