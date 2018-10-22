Mindef says seven PKR voters not military

The Defence Ministry views seriously claims of military personnel being involved in the election process of a political party in Selangor recently. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The Defence Ministry views seriously claims of military personnel being involved in the election process of a political party in Selangor recently.

According to a statement today, the Ministry of Defence took note of media reports alleging that 30 individuals were barred from voting during the election process for allegedly holding military identification cards on Sunday.

“Based on a research conducted, the information reported (by the media) was contrary to the police report lodged by the political party’s officer in charge.

“A total of seven individuals charged with holding military identification cards or becoming ‘ghost voters’ have been investigated by the police.

“Preliminary checks revealed that the seven individuals were not military personnel,” the statement said.

However, the Defence Ministry said it would still wait for the results of the investigation as a police report had been made.

“If it is true that any member of the military is involved in the incident, disciplinary action will be taken against them based on the provisions set forth in the Armed Forces Council Order (PMAT) No. 3/1972 and standing orders from the headquarters of each service prohibiting the involvement of members of the Malaysian Armed Forces in political activities and elections,” the statement said.

Yesterday, the police detained seven men aged 18 to 55 after they were suspected of causing a stir during the PKR election process in Petaling Jaya.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said the case was investigated under Section 420/511 of the Penal Code for fraud, and the suspects, if convicted, could face up to 10 years imprisonment and whipping, and fine. — Bernama