Six Porsche 911 GT3 RS handed over to new owners at SIC

The GT3 RS Rollout for new owners on the SIC race track. — Pix by YS Khong

SEPANG INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, Oct 21 – Following the recent introduction of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS at the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) did something out of the ordinary by arranging for a rollout ceremony at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

Six new owners get the thrill of receiving their cars in front of the grand stand, following which they, and other invited Porsche owners were treated to an ‘Open Track Day’ to try out their cars.

Also on hand to provide technical assistance and tips on driving were certified Porsche instructors and race drivers. In addition, two units of the Porsche GT2 cars were also delivered to customers who had placed their orders earlier.

It was certainly a unique and memorable experience for the GT3 RS buyers as they waited with bated breath as several ‘race instructors’ drove their brand new cars for one lap on the Sepang International Circuit (SIC), finishing on the front straight where all the invited media and invited guests were gathered to share in this rare experience. Chris Hunter, new CEO of SDA presenting the 911 GT3 RS to their owners.

Christopher Hunter, the new CEO of SDAP said, “It was a unique occasion for six new owners of the new 911 GT3 RS. Not only did they receive the keys to their brand new sports car, but they also got to experience the capabilities of their car in a controlled environment and a day of adrenaline-pumping driving in a real motorsport atmosphere. I am sure they will not soon forget the experience of buying one of the greatest Porsche GT cars, a Porsche which they can drive to work during the weekdays and have fun with on the racetrack on the weekend.” GT3 RS buyers waited with bated breath as several ‘race instructors’ drove their brand new cars one lap around the Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS produces 520 horsepower from a six-cylinder, 4.0 litre naturally-aspirated engine boxer engine that revs all the way to 9,000 rpm.

It also comes with an upgraded, additional rear-axle steering system. These upgrades add up to an approximate improvement of 24 seconds in the Nurburgring lap time. Acceleration from zero to 100 km/h is in an astounding 3.2 seconds, and top speed is 312 km/h.

The New 911 GT3 RS was built on the concept of a performance sports car with a high revving naturally-aspirated engine, rear-wheel drive, with aerodynamic designed to generate high down force, and engineered for the race track, with dynamic engine mounts and rear axle steering with sports setup.

Weight reduction was given high priority, as a result of which the new 911 GT3 RS gets carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) for the front lid, front wings, rear lid and rear wing, lightweight polyurethane for front and rear aprons, lightweight glass for rear screen and rear side windows, a magnesium roof, and a titanium rear silencer.

Aerodynamically and aesthetically, the 911 GT3 RS gets large front air intakes with titanium-coloured grilles, a front spoiler optimised for aerodynamic down force, two NACA air intakes on the front lid to channel air to the brakes, while re-designed side air intakes allow more airflow for the engine intake system.

The transmission is a 7-speed Porsche PDK direct clutch system with close-ratio gears, and paddle-shifters for the driver, and one of the highlights is the unadulterated exhaust note from the titanium silencer, like music to the ears as one goes through the gears, revving all the way to the rev limit of 9,000 rpm, a sound which I would describe as a ‘beautiful scream’.

Prices for the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS starts from RM2,230,000, which includes a four-year warranty, inclusive of all applicable duties, but excludes registration fee, road tax and insurance.