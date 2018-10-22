Da Ma Cai takes underprivileged girls Deepavali shopping

RKKI council member Dr Raj (in white) and executive administrator Luckshmi receive cash aid from Da Ma Cai Marketing Communications Manager Yee Kiat Wah (centre). — Pictures courtesy of Da Ma Cai

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Da Ma Cai treated today underprivileged girls from Kepong to a shopping spree for Deepavali and gave another RM3,000 to their home.

Volunteers from the numbers forecast operator’s Staff-In-The-Community (SITC) programme spent a day at Rumah Kebajikan Karunai Illam (RKKI), doing recreational activities, having a vegetarian buffet spread together, and taking the girls out for an all-expenses-paid shopping trip.

“I am thankful as this is the first time I went for shopping with my friends,” Sara Devi Krishnan, 13, was quoted saying.

Da Ma Cai said it gave another RM3,000 in cash vouchers to RKKI’s executive administrator to buy daily necessities for the home.

“At RKKI, we focused on academic lessons, but we are not forgetting other leisure activities that will help the children to identify their strengths and develop their future goals. Their lives can surely be improved,” Dr Raj, council member of RKKI, was quoted saying.

RKKI is a centre for underprivileged girls located in Taman Ehsan, Kepong. It was set up to nurture, care for, and educate underprivileged girls.

Aside from providing residential care to underprivileged girls, RKKI also provides general education, training, guidance and counselling services to those in need.

“We are pleased that we are able to brighten up the lives of children at RKKI this Deepavali. We hope that our act will serve to inspire the community to get involved and contribute to the less fortunate,” said a Da Ma Cai spokesman.