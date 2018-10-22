Felcra FC given Nov 15 deadline on M-League participation

SHAH ALAM, Oct 22 — The 2018 Premier League runners-up, Felcra FC have been given to Nov 15 to confirm their participation in the 2019 Malaysia League (M-League) competition.

Malaysia Football League (MFL) chief operating officer, Mohd Shazli Shaik Mohd said MFL secretariat has not received any official letter on Felcra FC’s withdrawal from the M-League next season.

“We have sent the official letter to all teams and they have to reply by Nov 15,” said Mohd Shazli when commenting media reports on the issue.

He was speaking at a media conference after a Malaysia Cup Final Organising Committee meeting at Shah Alam Stadium here today.

Last week, Felcra chairman, Datuk Mohd Nageeb Abdul Wahab announced the disbanding of Felcra FC after evaluating the financial status of Felcra Berhad.

The six-year-old club has spawned local sensational striker, N. Thanabalan and under coach Tarcisio Pugliese, Felcra FC topped the FAM League last season to play in the Premier League this year. — Bernama