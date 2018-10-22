Special advisor’s visit to London did not use education ministry’s funds, says Maszlee

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik today stressed that the overseas trip of of his special advisor Wan Saiful Wan Jan with several other officers did not use the Education Ministry’s funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 22 — Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik today stressed that the overseas trip of of his special advisor Wan Saiful Wan Jan with several other officers did not use the Education Ministry’s funds.

“Did not use ministry funds,” he said when asked to comment on calls for him to explain his special advisor’s trip to London, United Kingdom.

The issue went viral after Wan Saiful who is chairman of the National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN) uploaded several photographs on his Twitter account of the Education Ministry’s delegation which he led to London to study the school system there.

Former Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid was reported to have said it seemed that Wan Saiful was taking over the job of the minister and deputy minister.

However, when met at the Meet-and-Greet-the-Education-Minister programme with 100 international students at the Education Ministry here, Maszlee refused to answer the question, and instead asked Mahdzir about the school solar project issue which is now being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). — Bernama