Umno to discuss Zahid’s position as party president next month

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Umno is expected to discuss the position of party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at its Supreme Council meeting next month, said secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa today.

He said the position of Ahmad Zahid, 65, who faces charges in court, was not discussed as yet because it is not an urgent matter.

“We have to comply with the constitution. Everything is in our (party) constitution. So far, there has been no decision (on Ahmad Zahid’s position),” he said to reporters at the Parliament lobby.

He was asked to comment whether Umno had discussed the position of Ahmad Zahid after he was charged in the Sessions Court last Friday to 10 counts of criminal breach of trust and eight counts of bribery involving RM42 million and 27 counts of money-laundering involving RM72 million.

Ahmad Zahid had pleaded not guilty to the charges. — Bernama