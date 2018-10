Trump has not been shy about Tweeting his thoughts. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 — President Donald Trump said in a tweet today hat he had alerted the US military and federal border authorities that a US-bound migrant caravan from Honduras was a national emergency, but gave no other detail.

"Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, adding: "I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy." — Reuters