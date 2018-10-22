Penang landslide: Elder brother recognises sibling’s body from misshapen toe

Fire and Rescue and Civil Defence personnel are seen at the construction site between Bukit Kukus and Bukit Paya Terubong where the landslide occurred in Paya Terubong October 19, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 22 — “I am certain it was my younger brother’s body...just look at the misshapen toe on the left foot, I know that it was my brother,’’ said Mohammad Khaliluddin after identifying the victim of a landslide at the Department of Forensic Medicine, Penang Hospital here, today.

Mohammad Khaliluddin, 38, who had just arrived from Kuala Lumpur, said he obtained a picture of the remains of the seventh victim of the landslide at Jalan Bukit Kukus via WhatsApp from his brother’s friend at the location of the incident.

Yesterday, the remains of Mohamad Abd Jalil, 31, was found in an unperfect condition with some limbs and head separated from the body from a depth of 10 metres beneath the soil.

His torso and head were found at 4.50pm yesterday on the boundary of sector 2 and 3 while his left hand and right leg were not yet found.

Mohammad Khaliluddin said he sent the picture to their mother in Bangladesh as soon as he received them.

“My mother confirmed the remains were that of my brother Mohamad Abdul Jalil,” he said.

Mohammad Khaliluddin, who stayed in Puchong, Selangor said he had not met his sibling for a long time and the last time they communicated was via telephone two weeks ago.

‘‘My brother had been staying for a long time in Penang, already seven years...he had a wife and two children in Bangladesh,’’ said Mohammad Khaliluddin who hailed from Satkhira, Bangladesh.

As of 5pm today, eight bodies had been found comprising three Indonesian males, four Bangladeshi males and a Myanmar woman, while two more Bangladeshi men were reported still missing and believed to be buried in the landslide.

The incident, which buried a container and a kongsi house of the Bukit Kukus Twin Highway project, also injured four people, namely, a Bangladeshi man, two Indonesian woman, one who was four-month pregnant, and a Cambodian woman. — Bernama