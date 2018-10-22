Only 50 drivers surrender their ‘lesen terbang’, says RTD

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Only 50 owners of ‘lesen terbang’ or illegal driving licences surrendered their licenses to the Road Transport Department’s (RTD) Integrity Unit between September 13 to October 8, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said of the total, 25 were Malaysian, while the rest were foreigners.

Kamarudin said apart from his ministry and the RTD, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was also actively investigating the case.

“The MACC’s investigation focuses on the procedures involved in the application to converting a foreign driving license to Malaysian driving licence,” he said in reply to Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (BN-Tanah Merah) during question time today.

Prior to this, the Transport Ministry estimated 14,000 “lesen terbang” had been issued over the past two years following the discovery of a syndicate issuing illegal driving licences.

Since September 4, the MACC had detained 12 RTD personnel from Perlis, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Sabah and Sarawak in regard to the case.

Among those detained were a deputy director, two enforcement assistant officers, six enforcement assistants and one administrative assistant. — Bernama