Halt hill-related projects, consumer group tells Penang

A view of the construction area where a landslide occurred on Friday that killed several foreign workers with three more feared still buried underneath the mud, October 22, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 22 — The Penang state government must halt hill-related construction projects pending safety and environmental checks, the Penang Consumers Association (CAP) said today.

CAP president SM Mohamed Idris said precautionary measures must be taken to prevent further tragedies like the recent Bukit Kukus landslide that killed nine workers, with the body of one victim yet to be recovered.

“The state and municipal authorities should take responsibility for the Paya Terubong tragedy and hold key officials accountable and responsible,” he said in a statement.

He pointed out that in other countries, the main officials of responsible agencies would resign while accepting blame for their inaction.

He said the Penang state government and the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) must accept blame and responsibility for their lack of oversight, lack of strict monitoring and lack of enforcement measures that led to the latest incident.

“Moreover, the MBPP has a geotechnical unit, with experts who are supposed to review all hillslope projects and ensure proper measures are in place,” he said.

He added that any hillslope project is supposed to be overseen by a state-level risky Land Development committee for high-risk projects, as set out in the Penang hill site development guidelines 2012.

He said the guidelines required proper monitoring and enforcement by the relevant authorities, and yet the landslide still happened at the construction of an MBPP project.

“What this reveals is that the state and the MBPP have absolutely no capability in ensuring that hillslope projects, including road projects such as this, are capable of being undertaken in a safe manner,” he said in a statement issued today.

He then called on the state government to take remedial action at Bukit Kukus to prevent further landslides and slope failures.

“Given the lack of monitoring and enforcement capability on the part of the state authorities and the local government, it is time for the Penang government to halt all further approvals of projects involving hill lands and slopes, even for government projects, including those under the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP),” he said.

He said the authorities should carry out immediate inspections at hill slope construction sites and take action to ensure measures are in place to prevent slope failures and landslides.

He urged the state to allocate funds to correct all maldevelopment at hillslopes and hills in the state.

“Penang Hill alone has almost 200 landslides, many of which have not yet been repaired,” he pointed out.

Mohamed said the state should prioritise its funds for protecting hill areas and monitor hill site developments.

He also said the PTMP and its related projects should be cancelled as these projects involved massive development which the authorities would not have the capacity to oversee and monitor the implementation.

“The families of the victims of the landslide must be properly compensated, and the process and amounts of compensation should be made transparent to ensure that their welfare is taken care of,” said the CAP president.

A landslide at the construction site of the Bukit Kukus paired road project last Friday brought down 12 containers, burying up to 10 construction workers in the rubble while injuring four others.

As at 5pm today, the bodies of nine workers have been retrieved from the rubble. Search operations are still ongoing for another victim.