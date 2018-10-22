National boxing champion Farkhan beats Thai’s Uthit Punsen

Boxing champion Muhammad Farkhan Haron (left) with Johor Baru Mayor Amran A.Rahman, showing off the belt of the WBC Lightweight and Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) Cruiserweight Championship, in Johor Baru, October 17, 2018. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 22 — National boxing champion Muhammad Farkhan Haron continued his winning streak by defeating former Asian champion Uthit Punsen of Thailand in the 2018 Johor Bahru Mayor Boxing Cup, early this morning.

Muhammad Farkhan was declared the winner before the sixth round started at 12.15 am when Punsen was unable to continue the fight.

The Johor-born boxer’s triumph at the event which was held at the Johor Bahru City Council, was witnessed by the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim. Also present was his wife, Che’ Puan Khaleeda Bustamam.

Fighting in front of more than 1,000 spectators, Muhammad Farkhan, appeared to be holding back his punches in the first round before going on the aggression in the subsequent rounds.

With the victory, Muhammad Farkhan, nicknamed the Southern Tiger, now had seven wins (six knockouts) while Punsen had 20 wins (11 KOs) and four losses.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Farkhan, who was expecting a fierce match, was disappointed when his opponent pulled out from the match.

Currently, Muhammad Farkhan held the World Boxing Confederation (WBC) Asia light heavyweight belt and the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) cruiserweight championship.

“He has the advantages. As I am taller, there are plenty of spaces for him to come close with his powerful punches.

‘‘Also Punsen has the experience with 20 wins compared to my seven, but my focus is 100 per cent,” he told the press after the match ended.

Two other boxers from Johor defeated their opponents, earlier, last night, namely, 2017 Sea Games silver medallist Adli Hafidz beat Satria Antasena of Indonesia while the only Malaysian female representative Hayatun Najihin Radzuan beat Elika Tarigan also from the republic. — Bernama