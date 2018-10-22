Shares on Bursa Malaysia end lower

Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended lower today on persistent selling in selected heavyweights amid bearish market sentiment. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended lower today on persistent selling in selected heavyweights amid bearish market sentiment.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 9.67 points to 1,722.47 from Friday’s close of 1,732.14.

After opening 1.88 points lower at 1,730.26, the benchmark index moved between 1,722.27 and 1,730.27 throughout the day.

On the technical front, Kenanga Research said while the outlook for the FBM KLCI remained bearish in the shorter term, it does not discount the possibility of a continuation relief rebound rally given improving signals from key momentum indicators.

“Key levels of resistance to look at are 1,760 and 1,790. Conversely, lower support levels can be identified at 1,700 and 1,660,” it said in a note.

Among Bursa Malaysia’s heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.60, Public Bank eased two sen to RM24.98, Tenaga declined six sen to RM14.50 and Petronas Chemicals was one sen lower at RM9.38.

As for actives, MYEG rose 25 sen to RM1.38, Datasonic eased three sen to 45.5 sen and Sapura Energy gained one sen to 34.5 sen.

Market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 497 to 315, with 354 counters unchanged, 745 untraded and 41 others suspended.

Volume was lower at 1.95 billion units valued at RM1.67 billion from 2.41 billion units valued at RM2.3 billion recorded last Friday.

The FBM Emas Index fell 66.38 points to 11,904.14, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 82.69 points to 11,863.43 and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 66.83 points to 11,733.16.

The FBM Ace Index lost 28.36 points to 5,071.6 and the FBM 70 dwindled 81.73 points to 13,692.42.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 23.58 points weaker at 7,403.39, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.23 points to 171.88 and the Financial Services Index decreased 68.92 points to 17,496.54.

Main Market volume fell to 1.33 billion shares worth RM1.53 billion from 1.62 billion shares worth RM2.12 billion recorded last Friday.

Warrants turnover rose to 404.03 million units valued at RM98.64 million from 391.66 million units valued at RM92.38 million.

Volume on the ACE Market reduced to 213.16 million shares worth RM40.76 million from 396.34 million shares worth RM83.12 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 98.94 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (178.04 million), construction (103.41 million), technology (430.20 million), SPAC (50,000), financial services (30.36 million), property (108.00 million), plantations (14.53million), REITs (2.16 million), closed/fund (3,200), energy (257.18 million), healthcare (14.97 million), telecommunication and media (33.28 million), transportation and logistics (45.03 million) and utilities (20.24 million). — Bernama