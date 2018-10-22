Jamal’s application for exemption from personal appearance in court rejected

Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos smiles for the press as he is escorted out by police outside the Shah Alam Court, July 11 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today dismissed an application by Sungai Besar Umno division leader Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos for exemption of his personal appearance in court during the next proceeding of the four charges against him.

Jamal, 48, through his lawyer, Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin, submitted the application when his cases came up for mention at separate courts, before Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali and Magistrate Haslinda A.Raof.

“On what grounds is the accused (Jamal) unable to attend)? If the accused cannot be present, write an official letter, why he is not able to attend because in criminal cases, all accused are required to be present, except on certain reasons,” said Mohamad Firdaus .

In the proceeding before Haslinda, Jamal, who was in the dock, told the court that he and five others, who are jointly charged with him, had jobs to do and requested to be given permission for only Mohd Imran to be present on their behalf.

“You have to attend. The purpose of the bail is to ensure presence of the accused, even if they have lawyers representing them,” she said.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutors Norhashimah Hashim and Raihanah Abd Razak, who appeared for the prosecution in the respective court, informed the court that documents on the cases were still not completed to be submitted to the defence and requested a new date for the purpose.

Both the courts then set November 13 for mention.

In the court before Mohamad Firdaus, Jamal, who is chairman of the Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations, faced three charges which included for allegedly trespassing into Kedai Starcom Trading and Services, No 23 and 25, Jalan Kosas 13, Taman Kosas, Ampang, here at 3.30 pm on Dec 29, 206.

He was jointly charged with committing the offence with another person who had been charged and another person still at large.

The charges were made under Section 448 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to three years or maximum fine of RM5,000, or both, if found guilty.

For the second charge, Jamal was alleged to have deliberately fled from police custody after being charged with three criminal offences at the KPJ Ampang Puteri Hospital here between 2 pm and 3 pm on May 25 this year.

The charge, under to Section 224 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years or with fine, or both, upon conviction.

Jamal was also charged under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act with having no reasonable cause to have left Malaysia through unauthorised routes at Ampang Puteri KPJ Hospital on May 25 this year.

He faced a maximum fine of RM10,000, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

In the court before Haslinda, Jamal was jointly charged with five men with trespassing into a family entertainment centre, Happy Toys, No 23, Jalan Kosas ½, Taman Kosas, Ampang, here at 3.40 pm on Dec 29, 2016. — Bernama