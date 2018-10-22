Spartak Moscow sack Italian Carrera as coach

Europa League Group G match versus Villarreal in Spartak Stadium, Moscow, October 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Oct 22 — Spartak Moscow sacked coach Massimo Carrera today, saying the Italian had failed to turn the club around after unsatisfactory results last season.

The 54-year-old former Italy international joined Spartak in 2016, winning the Russian Premier League in his first campaign but finishing third last season.

Spartak Moscow thanked Carrera for bringing the club its first league title since 2001 but said last season’s results had been “unsatisfactory” and that “none of the tasks were completed”.

“The team’s results and game this season have shown there is no trend towards an improvement,” the club said in a statement on its website.

Spartak, who are seventh in the league after a 3-2 home loss to Arsenal Tula at the weekend, have appointed Spanish assistant coach Raul Riancho as caretaker manager. — Reuters