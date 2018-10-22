Deputy transport minister: Give us six months to level Grab-taxi competition rules

Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said today that the government will take roughly half a year to create a level playing field between taxies and e-hailing firms like Grab. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The government will take roughly half a year starting January 2, 2019 to create a level playing field between taxies and e-hailing firms like Grab, Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said today.

The deputy transport minister explained that the process involves several agencies and time is needed to ensure a smooth implementation.

“The ministry’s decision is that they will be subjected to certain conditions, but we need time before it can be implemented,” he said, referring to the e-hailing companies.

“Otherwise, it will be impossible for Puspakom and the relevant departments to complete the processes and conditions — including car registration and testing. Our goal is to ensure that Grab or other e-hailing services will not have an advantage against the taxi operators,” he added.

He also reaffirmed the government’s position that e-hailing services will not be dissolved despite the demands made by taxi operators.

Kamarudin said he was disappointed with taxi operators for walking out of a meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad just because they were upset with the government for keeping e-hailing services.

“The prime minister cares about the people of Langkawi and their welfare. Based on the reports, harsh words were used and they just walked out of the meeting.

“Regardless whether it is taxi drivers or not, we shouldn’t behave in that manner with a national leader whose focus is on developing the nation,” said Kamarudin.