Nazri backs death penalty abolition

Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz has voiced his support for the government’s plan to abolish the death penalty. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz has voiced his support for the government’s plan to abolish the death penalty.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of Dewan Rakyat today, the Umno MP and former law minister said he was happy with the government’s proposal and planned to participate in the debate.

“Of course I support the abolition of the death sentence because when I was Minister of Law in 2004, we started this. And I’m very pleased and happy that the government now is proposing to abolish this in the coming session and I will definitely support this.

“My rationale in supporting, you have to listen to my debate. I hope to participate in the debate,” said Nazri.

Recently, the Malaysian government decided to abolish the death penalty and to halt all pending executions — a move hailed by international human rights groups.

The government will replace the death penalty with a minimum 30-year imprisonment.