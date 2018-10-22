Putrajaya spends RM6.3million on PM’s official visits

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said there had been eight official overseas trips since the Pakatan Harapan government came in power. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The Prime Minister Department in a written reply in Parliament stated that a total of RM6.31 million was spent on official overseas visits for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his delegates since he took office in May.

Its minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong said there had been eight official overseas trips since the Pakatan Harapan government came in power.

He said the cost of the expenses were paid accordingly as stipulated in the Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act 1980 [Act 237].

The cost of RM6,308,707.66 included the expenses for government officers who were involved in the work trips.

In the government’s efforts to reduce expenditure, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali had on October 12 said ministers travelling overseas for short work trips are no longer allowed to bring their spouse and full entourage along.