BNM international reserves at US$102.8b as at Oct 15

A general view of the headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$102.8 billion as at October 15, 2018, after taking into account valuation changes, compared with US$103.0 billion as at September 28, 2018.

It said the reserves position would be sufficient to finance 7.3 months of retained imports and was 0.9 times the short-term external debt.

The main components of the international reserves comprise foreign currency reserves at US$97 billion, International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$900 million), Special Drawing Rights (SDR; US$1.1 billion), gold (US$1.5 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.3 billion).

BNM said assets included gold and foreign exchange and other reserves including SDRs which amounted to RM426.07 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM3.39 billion), loans and advances (RM7.04 billion), land and buildings (RM4.18 billion), and other assets (RM7.54 billion).

Liabilities comprise paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM133.85 billion), currency in circulation (RM103 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM167.90 billion), deposits by the Federal government (RM10.28 billion), other deposits (RM685.88 billion), BNM papers (RM21.81 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.77 billion), and other liabilities (RM2.79 billion). — Bernama