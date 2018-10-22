Fearing more may be buried, rescuers expand Penang landslide search zone

A view of the construction area where a landslide occurred on Friday that killed several foreign workers with three more feared still buried underneath the mud, October 22, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 22 ― Rescuers are doubling down on efforts to comb every inch of the Bukit Kukus landslide area after finding a body in the rubble that was not listed as missing yesterday.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Chief Mohamad Shoki Hamzah said his men will continue to dig deeper to the bottom of the rubble to ensure all potential victims are found.

“Yesterday, we found a body of a worker who was not reported missing so we are not sure if there are more who were not reported missing buried underneath.

“We are searching for two other Indonesian workers who were reported missing,” he said.

Mohamad Shoki urged the family members and friends of those who worked at the construction site to report to the authorities if their loved ones are missing after the landslide on Friday.

Today, searchers found the eighth body of a 34-year-old Indonesian worker, Subaeri under 1.9m of rubble.

Mohamad Shoki said searchers, assisted by the canine unit, will continue to cover the whole 0.9ha area until they are certain that there is no one else trapped below the pile of dirt.

“If the weather permits, we will continue with search operations until night today and hopefully, we will be able to recover all bodies soon,” he added.

In the last two days, the search operations were halted when it rained.

On Friday, a landslide brought down 12 containers stacked on the slopes of the construction site of the Bukit Kukus paired road project linking Paya Terubong to Relau.

Four workers were injured in the incident while eight were killed with two still missing.