Indonesia hopes for ‘transparent and thorough’ probe of Khashoggi killing

Indonesia President Joko Widodo welcomes Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Adel Ahmed Al-Jubeir at presidential palace in Bogor, Indonesia, October 22, 2018. — Reuters pic

BOGOR, Oct 22 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for a “transparent and thorough” investigation into the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a meeting today with Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, the foreign minister of the Asian nation said.

Khashoggi’s killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul has drawn international criticism, with the kingdom on Sunday calling it a “huge and grave mistake”, while adding that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Salman had not been aware of the case.

Indonesia’s foreign minister, Retno Marsudi, told reporters Widodo had met Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and “expressed concern” over the case.

“Indonesia hopes the investigation being carried out is transparent and thorough,” Marsudi said after the meeting at the presidential palace, which she attended. — Reuters