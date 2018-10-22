First look at ‘Escape Room’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming psychological thriller ‘Escape Room’.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 22 — Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for upcoming psychological thriller Escape Room.

Six strangers find themselves in locked up in a room and must use their wits to find the clues to escape or face death. The film stars Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine, Jay Ellis, Nik Dodani and Yorick van Wageningen.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Escape Room is a psychological thriller about six strangers who find themselves in circumstances beyond their control and must use their wits to find the clues or die.”

Escape Room is set for US release on January 4, 2018.