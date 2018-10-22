Unhygienic Senawang ‘bone satay’ outlet ordered closed for two weeks

Social media users alerted health authorities on the bone satay operator’s unsanitary conditions. ― Pictures from Facebook/Info Roadblock JPJ/POLIS

PETALING JAYA, Oct 22 ― Satay lovers might want to look away.

A popular “bone satay” operator in Senawang has been ordered to cease operations for 14 days after the premises were found to be unhygienic, Utusan Online reported.

Negri Sembilan Health Department’s Dr Zainudin Mohd Ali said the order under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983 was made following an inspection by the Seremban District Health Office.

“Overall, the premises were found to be not clean.

“Among the offences were food operators who did not receive the required typhoid injections, dirty cooking utensils and unsanitary food handling practices,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Zainudin said checks were conducted after images of the dirty eatery went viral on social media on Saturday.

He also urged the public to select clean food premises to avoid the risk of food poisoning.