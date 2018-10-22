A luxury weekend getaway for the high-flying gentleman

Rolv Reissiger (left) and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Kuala Lumpur executive director Anas Zamawi Khalid at the launch of the Stylo Gentlemen’s Weekend. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Luxury yachts, seaplanes, helicopters and supercars are just a few things on the agenda at Puteri Harbour, Johor Baru from October 26-28 at an event called the Stylo Gentlemen’s Weekend.

Stylo International’s first-ever yacht and luxury lifestyle show, organised with Malaysia Fashion Week and in collaboration with Maritime International Showcase Malaysia, promises runway presentations like no other.

The weekend is set to transform the Puteri Harbour, dubbed the jewel of Iskandar Puteri, into a playground for chaps who fancy a James Bond-like lifestyle.

Presented by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Kuala Lumpur and UEM Sunrise Berhad, the inaugural do will be held at the Puteri Harbour marina.

The event chairman Rolv Reissiger said the weekend will be one-of-a-kind as it features the special interests of most gentlemen.

“It is an entire weekend showcasing men’s lifestyle products including fashion, cigars and big boys’ toys like helicopters, seaplanes, super and classic cars as well as luxury yachts.

“On top of that, it will also be a perfect business networking platform for dealers, brokers and manufacturers of luxury lifestyle products,” he said at the press conference held at the Rolls-Royce showroom in Petaling Jaya.

To top it all off, the event will feature the Malaysian debut of Rolls-Royce’s Black Badge range.

Crafted to thrill, the range is a tenacious embodiment of elegance and a beacon for those who defy convention.

“The range is the alter ego of the brand with an edgier, darker and a more assertive look. Risk takers who are affluent and highly successful will appreciate its uncompromised performance with super luxury standards of engineering and craftsmanship,” said Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Kuala Lumpur executive director Anas Zamawi Khalid.

Besides highlighting a range of luxury labels, the event will also include the opening of the US-based International Seakeepers Society — which was founded in 1998 by a small group of yacht owners — in Puteri Harbour, marking the society’s second presence in Asia after Singapore.

With about 600 members worldwide, which include Avatar and Titanic film director James Cameron and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, the society supports marine science and conservation by utilising yachts for research, educational outreach and for deploying oceanographic instruments.

Its board member and Asia president Julian Chang said, “Our foray into Johor will enable us to work closely with the Malaysian government and private companies to protect, care and find solutions to critical ocean issues together.”

The three-day event is poised to attract thousands of visitors and aims to boost the potential and marketability of Puteri Harbour as a tourist destination.

Stylo International made its debut in Kuala Lumpur in 2007 as one of the events of the Kuala Lumpur Grand Prix to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the F1 event in Sepang and has since grown into a brand that promotes Malaysian fashion talents.

Visit www.stylogentlemensweekend.com for the full programme schedule.