Azmin retains lead over Rafizi in PKR race

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (right) and Rafizi Ramli at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya September 21, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Following the elections in nine states and with six divisions in Selangor yet to vote, PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali remains ahead of his challenger Mohd Rafizi Ramli in the contest for deputy president in the 2018 PKR elections, according to the results posted on the party website.

Mohd Rafizi, who was ahead in six states — Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Perlis — and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, is 1,186 votes behind Mohamed Azmin according to the results as of last night after the voting in Perlis and seven divisions in Selangor.

According to the ‘pemilihankeadilan2018’ website, Mohamed Azmin, who is Minister for Economic Affairs, has garnered 38,228 votes and Mohd Rafizi, 37,042.

These votes include the final outcome in five states, namely Penang, Johor, Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang, and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

The doubtful votes in 16 divisions, in Selangor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Perlis, are being processed and the results have yet to be finalised.

In Melaka, state PKR chairman Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin has been reported to have said that 2,000 digital ballot papers had gone missing from five of the six divisions and that the Central Elections Committee is investigating.

In Negri Sembilan, the votes of the Jelebu division have yet to be counted because of a technical problem.

Central Elections Committee deputy chairman Dr Adzman Hedra, when contacted, said an initial probe indicated that poor Internet access during the polls resulted in the missing ballot papers.

“We knew of the missing ballot papers when the QR Code screening by the members did not match the number of votes that came in. The committee’s technical division is still trying to trace the votes. If they cannot be found, we will take follow-up action,” he said.

The elections in the Kedah will be held on Oct 26 and 27; Perak, Oct 27; Sabah, Nov 3 and 4 and Sarawak, Nov 10. The polls in the remaining six division of Selangor will be held on Oct 28.

Mohd Rafizi tweeted yesterday that he is confident that the votes in Kedah, Perak, Sabah and Sarawak will be in his favour.

“With the contest in the peninsula remaining only in six divisions in Selangor compared to 39 in Perak and Kedah next week, I am confident of the chances of #Reformasi20Tahun winning in the peninsula before the elections in Sabah and Sarawak begin in November.

“I am also optimistic of the support for #Reformasi20Tahun in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said. — Bernama