Cops arrest woman who cried theft after misplacing IC

SANDAKAN, Oct 22 ― A woman who lodged a false police report to avoid paying fine for replacement of her missing identity card has been arrested.

Sandakan district police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin said the 39-year-old woman lodged a police report yesterday claiming that her handbag, which contained her personal documents, including the identity card, was snatched by two men on a motorcycle.

She claimed the snatch theft occurred at 5.30am yesterday at a bus stop at Batu 2, Jalan Utara near here, he added.

Following which police investigated the case under Section 395 of the Penal Code and found the report to be false, he said, adding that the woman was later arrested for investigation under Section 182 of the Penal Code.

She faced an imprisonment for up to six months or maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, if found guilty. ― Bernama