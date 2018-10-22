Cyberjaya hit and run accident: Key suspect remanded for another day

The key suspect in a hit and run incident in Cyberjaya which occurred last Wednesday has been remanded for another day. — iStock.com pic via AFP

SEPANG, Oct 22 ― The remand order against a 23-year-old Libyan man, the key suspect in a hit and run incident in Cyberjaya which occurred last Wednesday, has been extended for another day until tomorrow.

The order was issued by Sepang Court assistant registrar, Alpha Dragam today.

The Libyan national was among four people, including a Malaysian woman, detained by the police in connection with the hit and run incident which caused the death of a Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) Unifi employee woman at Shaftsbury Square, Cyberjaya.

The man was at the wheel of a silver Hyundai car which was involved in the accident.

Lawyer Jeremy Vinesh Anthony, who represented the suspect, said two of the suspects, a Libyan man and a local woman,who were detained with his client had been released.

Another, a 22-year-old Yemeni, was brought to the court today to obtain an order to extend his remand.

The victim, 31-year-old Wan Amirah Wan Alias, was hit by the car as she was crossing Shaftsbury Square at 7.30pm on Wednesday. She was dragged for several metres along the road.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to Putrajaya Hospital where she died the following day. ― Bernama