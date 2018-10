A rescuer carries a migrant child, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain, October 19, 2018. — Reuters pic

ISTANBUL, Oct 22 — Some people drowned and others were hurt after a boat carrying migrants sank near Bodrum, off the western coast of Turkey, broadcaster NTV reported this morning.

No further details were immediately available. — Reuters