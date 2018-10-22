Get to know Lisbeth Salander from ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming thriller ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’ that stars Claire Foy.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 22 — Sony Pictures has released a new vignette for upcoming thriller The Girl in the Spider’s Web that gives us a closer look at the girl with the dragon tattoo alongside Claire Foy.

Based on David Lagercrantz’s book of the same name, the film sees Lisbeth Salander (Foy) join forces with investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Sverrir Gudnason) on a case that forces her to revisit her violent past.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Lisbeth Salander, the cult figure and title character of the acclaimed Millennium book series created by Stieg Larsson, will return to the screen in The Girl in the Spider’s Web, a first-time adaptation of the recent global bestseller. Golden Globe winner Foy, the star of The Crown, will play the outcast vigilante defender under the direction of Fede Alvarez, the director of 2016’s breakout thriller Don’t Breathe; the screenplay adaptation is by Steven Knight and Fede Alvarez & Jay Basu.”

The film also stars Lakeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks, Stephen Merchant, Claes Bang, Christopher Convery, Synnove Macody Lund, and Vicky Krieps.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web is set for release on November 9.

