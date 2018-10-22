Eighth body in Penang landslide found at noon

Search and rescue personnel retrieving the body from the rubble at Bukit Kukus. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 22 ― The total death count from the Friday landslide at Bukit Kukus here at noon today stands at eight, with two people still unaccounted for.

The latest body is believed to be that of Indonesian worker, Subaeri, 34.

The bodies retrieved so far were of foreign workers from Indonesia, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The search is ongoing for two more workers believed still buried underneath the rubble.

The landslide brought down containers that were used as workers’ quarters and buried workers underneath the rubble.

Search and rescue operations were initiated and one worker was pulled out of the rubble alive while three others were injured in the incident.

The landslide was at the construction site of the Bukit Kukus paired road project which is to link Paya Terubong to Relau.

The project, by the Penang Island City Council, is expected to be completed by 2020.