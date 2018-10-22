Penang council orders paired road project consultant to show cause regarding the incident that killed few of the construction worker here in Jalan Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 22 ― The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) today instructed the consultant of the Bukit Kukus paired road project to show cause over the fatal landslide last Friday.

MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said he spotted a stream on top of the hill slope that was blocked without proper diversion when he was at the site on Saturday morning.

“We had asked the project consultant and contractor to show cause on why this possible factor of the incident that I found was not given attention prior to this,” he said in a press conference on the site.

He said the stream was merely blocked and not diverted which could have contributed to the cause of the landslide that had taken at least eight lives and injured three others.

“I want an explanation for this. We don’t need an expert to know that we need to divert the water source. This is very fundamental so I need an explanation why this was overlooked,” he said.

He said he had immediately instructed the contractor and consultant to divert the water source on Saturday morning.

He said though it is suspected that the stream could be the cause of the landslide, he said the real cause can only be revealed after full reports on the incident are released.

“We still need black and white from the consultant on this,” he said.

He stressed that MBPP has already started an internal inquiry into the incident and is working with various other agencies, including the police, in similar investigations into the incident.

He said MBPP is now working with the Board of Engineers to look at how they can ensure the safety of such projects.

He admitted that the project contractor and consultant were appointed by MBPP.

“We signed a memorandum of agreement with the counsultant so they should be responsible in monitoring the project,” he said.

He added that he is not trying to point fingers yet but if there is professional negligence in this case, the council will not hesitate to take drastic action.

The paired road project was planned since 2016 and Yew insisted that the alignment chosen for the project was identified since the 1990s.

“This is not a complicated or high technology project, it is a normal engineering project,” he said.

For now, he said the main focus should be on the search and recovery operations that is still currently ongoing for at least three foreign workers who are still missing.

Yew said the paired road project will continue after this.

Last Friday, the 2pm landslide at the construction site of the paired road project brought down containers and wooden shacks that were the construction workers’ quarters.

Three workers were injured in the incident while search and rescue operations have recovered eight bodies as at 12pm today.