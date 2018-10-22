Kelantan’s strapped finances not new, that’s why Putrajaya helping, says Guan Eng

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (centre) arrives at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 22, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Lim Guan Eng defended his earlier remark about the Kelantan government’s impoverished financial state in the Dewan Rakyat today, saying he is not the first person to highlight it.

The finance minister said his predecessor Datuk Seri Najib Razak who was also prime minister then had noted the PAS-led state government’s inability to pay the salaries of its civil servants without help from the federal government, then under Barisan Nasional, and cited a news report dated January 28 to back his assertion.

“It is true the Kelantan government cannot afford to pay the salary. This had been going on from before.

“Recently I had also approved a sum of allocation to assist the Kelantan government,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here.

