MCA presidential hopeful promises to take party out of BN if elected

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — MCA will break away from Barisan Nasional (BN), the coalition it co-founded with Umno and MIC, if Gan Ping Sieu becomes its president next month.

Gan said he would form a new alliance with other parties that uphold the Federal Constitution, value moderation and inclusiveness, as well as defend secular governance and equal rights for all Malaysians while announcing his presidential manifesto at Wisma MCA here today.

“We have only one viable choice, get ourselves out from BN, a coalition structure that has deviated from its founding principles,” he told a news conference.

Gan said the new Umno leadership has leaning further to the right and getting more conservative with regards to race and religion.

“It thinks nothing of abandoning coalition partners and ideologies of moderation, diversity and secular governance within the framework of Federal Constitution,” he said.

Asked about BN’s response to his proposal, Gan said he won’t be the one to decide.

“I have to leave it to the BN’s supreme council leaders, whoever they may be now to make their response,” he said.

The Johor-born politician who was MCA vice-president from 2010 to 2013 detailed several other proposals to take the party forward in his presidential manifesto.

In his roadmap for MCA’s future, Gan suggested enabling the party president and deputy president to contest in Chinese-majority constituencies, pursue political discourse that is centred on national interest and fight for equal rights for the local Chinese community.

He also proposed to introduce transparency and professionalism in managing the party’s considerable assets and resources for political activities.

“Trustees of the party's assets shall be accountable to the central delegates during the annual general assembly.

“Central delegates shall be empowered to raise queries during the AGM on matters relating to the management of assets and its returns, making assets supervision a responsibility for all,” he said.

MCA delegates are scheduled to vote in its new leadership line-up on November 4.

In the 14th general election, MCA contested in 39 parliamentary seats and 90 state seats, but only won one parliamentary seat and two state seats.