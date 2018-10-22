Minister says will moot 10pc contract quota for Indians

Senator P. Waytha Moorthy says he will moot 10 per cent of government contracts to be reserved for the Indian community. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 ― Minister in Prime Minister's Department (Unity) Senator P. Waytha Moorthy said he will propose to the Cabinet that 10 per cent of government contracts be reserved for the Indian community.

The minister was responding to the suggestion from Padang Serai MP M. Karupaiya in order to raise the socio economic level of the B40 Indians.

“I will take into consideration your suggestion that 10 per cent of government contracts will be given to help uplift the Indian community's socio-economic standing and raise this issue to the Cabinet when we meet,” he said during Question Time in Parliament.

MORE TO COME