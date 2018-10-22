Hishammuddin offers to tap China ties to bring Jho Low back

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein says he is ready to approach his contacts in China to secure the extradition Jho Low. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein expressed his readiness today to leverage his relationships in China to secure the extradition of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho.

The former Umno vice president said he is planning a visit to China in his own personal capacity soon and was ready to approach his contacts there to broach the topic of sending Low, also known as Jho Low, back to Malaysia.

“[China is] a very independent nation but I have enough contacts, friends from the past leadership. We want justice and closure.

“If it is true he [Jho Low] is in China, then I will use the networking I have to ensure he comes back and face justice,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby, today.

Low was charged in absentia with money laundering here and remains wanted for investigations into the 1MDB scandal.

He is variously believed to be in China and Taiwan, but his precise location remains unknown.

