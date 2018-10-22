Guan Eng mocks Kelantan state government's financial health

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (centre) arrives at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 22, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 ― The Dewan Rakyat turned unruly today when Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng pointed out that the Kelantan state government could not “afford” to pay its civil servants’ salaries without federal government assistance.

Lim took a jab at Kota Baru MP Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS) during Question Time when the latter asked if the Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu state governments could take over the East Coast Rail Link project currently suspended by the federal government.

“I will wait for the letter (of intent) if the Kelantan and Terengganu state governments are interested in taking over this project.

“At the same time, I wonder how the Kelantan state government can do it when they can't even afford to pay salary for their civil servants,” Lim teased.

Takiyuddin immediately rose to demanded Lim substantiate his claim.

“When didn't we pay (the salary)? Don't simply make accusations. Please tell me when the Kelantan state government did not pay our civil servants' salary? Don't try to deceive the House,” said Takiyuddin.

He was backed by Kuala Krai MP Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PAS) and Barisan Nasional's (BN) Tanjong Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar and Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub who called upon Lim to retract his statement.

Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof told Lim that Takiyuddin's demands were fair and instructed Lim to answer the querry.

“It is true, the federal government has been giving assistance (to Kelantan),” Lim said before he was interrupted by the Opposition lawmakers who continued heckling him to retract his statement.

Mohamad Ariff then ruled in Lim's favour by saying that he has already given his statement, drawing allegations of bias from across the aisle.

The Speaker then instructed them to settle the dispute outside the Lower House.