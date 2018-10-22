MyEG, Datasonic heavily traded as markets resume

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi shows off the new Malaysian passport as he tries the auto gate machine with the facial recognition technology during his visit to Datasonic Group Berhad, December 21, 2017. — Picture by Mukhriz Haz

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Shares in MyEG Berhad and Datasonic Group Berhad were actively traded in the morning session at Bursa Malaysia after both denied links to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption charges last week.

At 9.36am, MyEG rebounded 18.6 per cent or 21 sen to RM1.34 with 76.8 million shares done, while Datasonic declined by 6.2 per cent or 3 sen to 45.5 sen with 21 million shares traded.

In the corruption charges filed against the Umno president last week, a Datasonic subsidiary was implicated in allegedly paying him bribes to secure a supply contract with the Immigration Department.

MyEG was linked to corruption charges in which a firm allegedly paid Zahid to secure projects from the former.

Both firms denied knowledge of the individuals and firms behind the alleged bribes.