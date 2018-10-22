Malay Mail

Dangerous Hurricane Willa closes in on Mexico

Published 13 minutes ago on 22 October 2018

Tourists enjoy the beach in Mazatlan, Sinaloa state, Mexico on October 21, 2018, where Hurricane Willa is expected to land. — AFP pic
MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 — Hurricane Willa surged to a dangerous Category Four storm yesterday off Mexico’s Pacific coast, US forecasters said.

“Extremely dangerous... Hurricane Willa continues to rapidly strengthen (and is) forecast to produce life-threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall over portions of southwestern and west-central Mexico beginning on Tuesday,” the Miami-based National Hurricane Center warned.

The monster storm was 365km south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, packing top sustained winds of 220kph.

It was churning forward north-northwest, at a slow 9kph, the forecast said.

“Additional strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Willa is forecast to be a dangerous hurricane when it reaches the coast of Mexico,” the NHC said.

Mexico’s government has put various parts of the coast on alert. — AFP

