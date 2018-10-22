Model inspiration: Load up on ideas with these Halloween costumes

It may be hard to believe, but that’s Heidi Klum underneath this werewolf getup. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 22 — In just under two weeks, kids around the world will be slipping into their finest — or most frightful — costumes as they head out trick or treating. But Halloween isn’t just about kids and candy, as each year fashion’s top models have fun showing off their creative costume ideas. Here’s a look at some of the best costumes spotted on social media for Halloween 2017.

Heidi Klum as a werewolf

Model Heidi Klum is without a doubt the queen of Halloween. Each year she throws the most popular parties and pulls out all the stops with her costumes, which always go down a storm. Last year proved no exception, as the model was completely unrecognisable as a werewolf — a creepy character inspired by Michael Jackson’s Thriller video.

Alessandra Ambrosio as a hippie singer

Lots of models choose to dress as stars for Halloween. While the Marilyn Monroe dress and wig are often a popular choice, Alessandra Ambrosio took inspiration from Cher for her 2017 outfit.

Gigi Hadid as a superhero

The star model picked a sexy costume inspired by the superhero world, celebrating Halloween with a nod to childhood. The model rocked a Catwoman outfit while Zayn Malik dressed as Spider-Man.

Gisele Bündchen as the dish of the day

Last year, the model shunned spooky Halloween attire in favour of a slice-of-toast costume! Proof that the catwalk queen doesn’t take herself too seriously. Behind her, Tom Brady completes the dish in an avocado outfit.

Joan Smalls as a mouse

Although the Puerto Rican model’s Minnie Mouse costume may not be the most original choice, you have to admit that it suits her down to the ground.

Taylor Hill as a creepy cowgirl

The American model nailed the spooky Halloween look last year with a zombie cowgirl costume and matching makeup. The outfit proved a hit online.

Sara Sampaio as a plastic surgery addict

The prize for the best Halloween costume of 2017 goes to Sara Sampaio, who totally transformed herself for the occasion. The model was disguised as a creepy plastic surgery patient with a spooky get-up that must have taken a while to perfect.

Natalia Vodianova as a living artwork

The Russian model also scored a hit last year by dressing up as a work of art, namely the Balloon Venus by Jeff Koons.

Jasmine Sanders relives ‘The Wizard of Oz’

The actress and model Jasmine Sanders kept Halloween spook-free last year, dressing as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. The costume suited her to perfection.

Lais Ribeiro as a sexy clown

The Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro rocked a costume that was both scary and sexy for Halloween 2017, matching spooky clown makeup with a sensual dress. — AFP-Relaxnews